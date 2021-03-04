Canara Bank on Thursday said that banking services may get affected later this month as several bank unions have proposed strikes for issues related to industry level.

In a regulatory filing the bank said, “We have been informed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for strike in the banking industry on March 15 and March 16, for issues relating to industry level and not for any bank level issues.”

A host of bank unions have given a call for strike on March 15-16. These unions include All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA); All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC); National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE); All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA); Bank Employees Federation of lndia (BEFI); Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation (INBEF); Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC); National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW); National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO); All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation (AINBOF).

Canara Bank said it is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of bank branches and offices on the days of the proposed strike.

“However, in the event of strike materialising, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted,” said the lender.