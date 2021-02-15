Canara Bank, Circle Office Delhi has organised a Mega Retail Expo at Sarojini House, Bhagwan Das Road, New Delhi and also at Regional Office, Sector-1, Noida. The events were inaugurated by Ravi Prakash Jaiswal, GM, Head Office.

GM Santanu Kumar Majumdar, Circle Head, Delhi, RO Heads, RAH Heads and other Executives of Delhi Region attended the expo along with the branch in-charges.

RP Jaiswal interacted with customers and visited the stalls of the Expo. Ten prominent builders and three Vehicle Dealers of NCR have displayed the salient features of their projects and products. Canara Bank’s stalls of Retail, Gold, Digital banking and e-auction properties was also one of the attractions for participants. During the day around 200 customers visited the expo.

Majumdar has informed that Canara Bank’s rates of interest are lowest among its peer banks. Housing and other retail loans Sanctions amounting to Rs 38 crore were handed over to the customers.

DGM Kalyan Mukherjee has informed that the retail loans in Delhi region are showing significant growth as the bank has strengthened the marketing team and entered into a tie-up with various prominent builders/vehicle dealers.