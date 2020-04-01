Banks in various parts of India will be closed for several days in April 2020 as a wide range of festivities and national holidays are falling in the month that has just kicked off.
These holidays include Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Bihu.
The eastern state of Assam will mark the beginning of Assamese New Year during its three-day festival Bihu.
On April 13, northern Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh along with the eastern state of Manipur will celebrate the festival of Cheiraoba/Baisakhi.
National Holidays
Regional Holidays (Statewise)
Assam
13 April 2020 Bihu Monday
14 April 2020 Bihu Tuesday
15 April 2020 Bihu Wednesday
Himachal Pradesh
15 April 2020 Himachal Day Wednesday
Jammu & Kashmir
13 April 2020 Cheiraoba/Baisakhi Monday
Ladakh
13 April 2020 Cheiraoba/Baisakhi Monday
Manipur
13 April 2020 Cheiraoba Monday
Tripura
20 April 2020 Garia Puj Monday