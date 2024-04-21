‘Har Baar, Modi Ka Parivar’: Jain community pledges support to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam here on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti where Jain community sants gave him ‘Vijayi Bhava’ blessing.

The community members also took ‘Har Baar, Modi Ka Parivar’ pledge to support the Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They lauded the PM’s efforts, ensuring ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi.’

Addressing the gathering, one of the Jain community speakers said: “Bhagwan Mahavir has taught us that all humans are one and Prime Minister Modi and his vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ is a true example of that.”

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi urged all to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, saying that the revival of those values is the demand of the time.

“I am sure that the nation will continue to celebrate the values of Bhagwan Mahavir for thousands of years to come…Teaching of our Tirthankaras have gained a new relevance in the time when, globally, many countries are getting into wars,” the PM said.

He further stated that today, humanity is expecting peace from India in these times of conflict. He said that this growing profile is due to its cultural image, growing capabilities, and foreign policy.

“Today we put forward the principles of truth and non-violence with full confidence in the global fora. We tell the world that the solution to the global problem is found in the ancient Indian culture and tradition. This is why India is making a place for itself as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in a divided world,” he added.

PM Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin on Bhagwan Mahavir on the occasion and extended his wishes of Mahavir Jayanti to all.