ATR Launches Its Next Generation Evo Aircraft

French-Italian airframer ATR has confirmed plans to launch the ATR Evo, a hybrid-electric variant of its traditional family of turboprop aircraft. According to the company, the commercial debut of the new generation aircraft is scheduled for 2030.

ATR’s shareholders, the Airbus and Leonardo groups, have already approved the start of the aircraft’s feasibility studies, paving the way for the launch of the program in 2023. As part of this process, the manufacturer has also issued a request for information to the main engine suppliers.

ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli, said: “Our next generation of aircraft will be a step forward in responsible flying through further incremental innovation. When it enters the market, the new ATR ‘EVO’ will pave the way toward a decarbonized future for aviation. Key benefits include a 20% overall fuel improvement and 100% SAF compatibility. This means that the aircraft will emit over 50% less CO2 than a regional jet when powered by kerosene. When using 100% SAF, its emissions will be close to zero.”

In the coming months, ATR will work with airlines, engine manufacturers, and systems providers, with the aim to launch the program by 2023.

ATR Aerei da Trasporto Regionale or Avions de transport régional was formed during 1981 as a joint venture between Aérospatiale of France (now Airbus) and Aeritalia (now Leonardo) of Italy. The company’s principal products are the ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft, of which it has created numerous variants of both types in the 90-seat market segment. In 2019 the company had a turnover of US$1.6 billion. ATR has sold more than 1,600 aircraft and has over 200 operators in more than 100 countries. ATR headquartered is on

the grounds of Toulouse Blagnac International Airport in Blagnac, France.