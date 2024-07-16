Air India introduces gift cards

Air India, India’s leading global airline, has introduced Air India Gift Cards, offering travellers a convenient and flexible way to give the joy of travel to their loved ones.

Air India Gift Cards are e-cards that one can purchase online in any denomination between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,00,000 to gift to their loved ones or save for their own future use.

”Air India Gift Cards can be used to book domestic and international flights as well as to buy ancillary services such as extra baggage, seat selection, etc. on Air India’s website and mobile app,” a press release from the airline said.

The Air India Gift Cards, thus, offer unmatched flexibility, allowing recipients to choose their preferred destination, travel dates, cabin class of travel, and even add on extras, to design their trips the way they desire, making these the perfect present for any occasion.

Air India Gift Cards are available in four themes – Travel, Wedding Anniversary, Birthday, and Special Moments – and can be easily personalized.