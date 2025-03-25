TMC ex-MP alleges Air India of selling same seat to 2 passengers

Former Trinamul Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen has slammed Air India and the civil aviation ministry, alleging that he was forced to stand throughout his flight from Mumbai to Kolkata despite having a valid ticket. Taking to the social media, Sen claimed that despite holding a confirmed ticket and a valid boarding pass for seat 15-D, he found another passenger occupying the same seat when he boarded the aircraft.

The former MP accused Air India of selling the same seat to two different passengers, causing him immense inconvenience. “I was assigned seat 15-D with a valid boarding pass. But upon boarding, I found someone else already sitting there. Air India sold the same seat to two people. Even after raising the issue, I was not provided with an alternative seat and had to stand throughout the journey while the other person remained seated,” he alleged. Expressing his anger, Sen lashed out at Air India and the central government, calling the incident “horrific.” He criticised the airline’s mismanagement and questioned the accountability of the authorities responsible for passenger safety and comfort.

This complaint comes at a time when Air India has been facing multiple allegations of service mismanagement from passengers. The airline has yet to officially respond to the allegations made by the former MP.

