Lisa Ray slams Air India for denying medical waiver for ailing father

Bollywood actress and author Lisa Ray has taken to social media to call out Air India for allegedly refusing a medical waiver after she had to cancel her 92-year-old father’s flight due to his worsening health.

The actress, known for her outspoken nature, didn’t hold back as she questioned the airline’s lack of empathy.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Lisa shared her frustration, writing: “Here we go again @airindia. My father is 92, unwell, and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctor’s letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers???”

Here we go again @airindia

She accompanied her post with a screenshot of the airline’s booking website, which clearly showed that no medical waiver was available. The post also mentioned that her father had been in hospital, making it impossible for him to travel.

Soon after, Air India’s official X account responded to her post, but Lisa remained unimpressed. Instead of receiving the assistance she hoped for, the airline’s reply seemed to be a standard response—one that didn’t acknowledge the urgency or sensitivity of her situation.

This isn’t the first time Lisa has used her platform to speak up for those facing medical challenges. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a rare bone marrow cancer) in 2009, has been an advocate for patient rights and healthcare awareness.

Her memoir, ‘Close to the Bone’ (2019), details her battle with cancer, her remission, and the impact of her diagnosis on her life.

Lisa Ray first rose to fame in the ’90s as a model before making her Bollywood debut in 2001 with ‘Kasoor’. Over the years, she has worked in films across various industries, including Bollywood and international cinema. More recently, audiences saw her in the second season of Prime Video’s hit series ‘Four More Shots Please!’

While Lisa has largely stepped away from the film industry, she continues to make an impact as a writer, speaker, and advocate.