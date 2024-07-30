Job Fair at Maharani Kasiswari College

To give job opportunities to final year and Alumni students in different colleges in Kolkata, The Career Development and Placement counselling Committee of Maharani Kasiswari College organised a job fair in the first week of June. Maharani Kasiswari College organised the job fair with Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Seth Anandram Jaipuria College, Womens’ College Kolkata, East Calcutta Girls College, Shivnath Shastri College and Rani Birla Girls’ College. Around 560 students participated in the fair. Mpokket, Unifound Business Solution, RJV Advisors, Udayan Basu and Associates, Teleperformance, Sanchet Baid and Co. were some of the reputed companies present at the fair. At least 50 students were selected in different companies listed above through the job fair. The Career Development and Placement Counselling Committee of the college plans to continue this placement related activities regularly.

Principal, Dr Sima Chakrabarti of Maharani Kasiswari College, is positive about arranging career counselling sessions which help them identify their career path and also ensure that they are focused in the right direction. “The number of sessions is based on the students’ requirements. Our college has a placement counselling cell, under the convenorship of Dr Shyam Prasad Ram, librarian and Abu Farah Hoque, assistant professor in English, solely dedicated to guide, motivate and inspire the students to meet their desired career goals and opportunities in the best way possible. Career guidance sessions by the industrial experts are also provided by the college with the active support of the CDPC which include the senior manager and leaders from the corporate world.”

Placement cell has been organising job description explanation sessions, resume writing, mock group discussion and mock interviews to enhance the confidence of the students to face the placement process of various companies. The college also has provided internships to students who aspire to become entrepreneurs and also an opportunity to meet various managers to get a first hand understanding about the corporate world/start-ups.

In the last five years more than hundred students got placements. The list of recruiters include Amazon, Accenture, TCS, Wipro, Indigo and other reputed companies.