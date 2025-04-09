Will pave way for ‘Viksit Delhi’ along with students: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said city residents along with students will pave the way for ‘Viksit Delhi’.

She was addressing the centenary celebrations of Indraprastha (IP) College for Women here.

Moreover, the CM also planted a sapling in the campus giving a strong message of environmental conservation.

Addressing the occasion, Gupta said, “Students of IP College have consistently demonstrated leadership across fields—from education to nation-building”.

She also highlighted that her government has made a special provision of Rs 19,291 crore for the education sector in the “Viksit Delhi Budget 2025”.

Speaking to the media after the event, the CM referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for nine national pledges, stating, “If our youth truly internalize these pledges—water conservation, planting a tree in their mother’s name, cleanliness, vocal for local, cultural awareness, natural farming, healthy lifestyle, embracing yoga and sports, and supporting the underprivileged—then Delhi and India will undoubtedly rise to new heights.”

On the environmental front, Gupta elaborated on the government’s commitment to build a Green Delhi, stating that the goal for this year is to plant 7 million trees across the capital wherein people from every community including students will contribute.

Additionally, she announced the launch of a new initiative called ‘Paryavaran Rakshak’ , under which citizens will be trained and sensitized on environmental conservation, turning awareness into action.