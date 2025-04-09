Passing out parade at IMU

Indian Maritime University – Kolkata Campus Hosts Grand Passing Out Parade Ceremony for B.Tech. Marine Engineering Batch (2021-2025)

The Indian Maritime University, Kolkata Campus, formerly known as DMET – MERI, hosted the Passing Out Parade Ceremony for the BTech Marine Engineering Batch of 2021-2025. This special event took place on 7 April, at the university’s campus, located at Taratala Road.

This ceremony marked the completion of years of hard work, discipline, and dedication by the graduating students. It was a proud moment for the University, known for its excellence in marine engineering, as well as for the 269 graduates who are now ready to begin their professional careers.

The chief guest, inspector general Iqbal Singh Chauhan, commander Coast Guard Region (North East), attended the event and shared inspiring words with the graduates. He praised their dedication and hard work and encouraged them to uphold professionalism and integrity as they enter the maritime industry. The event was also attended by several distinguished guests, alumni, parents, and well-wishers.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Admiral (Retd.) Amit Bose, the campus director of the Indian Maritime University – Kolkata Campus. He thanked the chief guest for attending despite his busy schedule and gave valuable advice to the graduates. He urged them to be responsible and skilled seafarers, ready to embrace challenges and opportunities while representing India with pride. He also highlighted their important role in the growth of maritime trade in India and globally.

With a proud legacy of 72 years, since its establishment as DMET in 1953, the Indian Maritime University – Kolkata Campus has been a leader in marine engineering education. It has produced generations of skilled engineers, officers, and professionals, instilling in them values of discipline, integrity, and resilience—essential qualities for life at sea. This passing out parade ceremony was not only a celebration of academic success but also a reflection of the university’s commitment to excellence. Presently, in addition to the BTech. (Marine Engineering) programme, the campus also offers an MBA in logistics, shaping future leaders in the field.