‘Kansat’ sweets too vies for GI tagging, set to boost local economy

The iconic “Kansat” sweets of Malda—renowned for their luscious, creamy texture and deep-rooted legacy—are inching closer to securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The district administration has formally initiated the process under the “Food Stuff” category of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

In a recent move, the district magistrate and collector of Malda directed food samples to be collected and sent for testing to the director of food processing industries, as per communication from the district horticulture office (Memo No. 203/DHO/Mld dated 03.04.2024). The effort aims to safeguard the sweet’s unique identity while amplifying its reach in domestic and international markets.

A cherished delicacy for over 75 years, Kansat is a proud emblem of Malda’s culinary tradition. Legend has it that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was particularly fond of this sweet, which is crafted primarily from kheer, a slow-cooked, thickened milk delicacy. The creamy richness of Kansat is attributed to the high-quality milk sourced from local cows, making cattle-rearing and animal husbandry a key pillar of its production ecosystem.

As tourists and expatriates make it a point to savour Kansat during visits to this historical district, demand has steadily grown, giving rise to calls for official recognition. “We are earnestly requesting authorities to consider the GI registration of Kansat to strengthen its marketability and support thousands of livelihoods dependent on its production,” said Ujjal Saha of the Malda Chamber of Commerce in a joint appeal.

Confirming recent developments, Samanta Layek, deputy director of horticulture and food processing industries, Malda, noted: “We have already sent samples of Kansat and local brinjal varieties (Ashapur and Nawabganj) for testing and received the analytical report in April 2024.”

If granted, the GI tag is expected to not only preserve Kansat’s traditional roots but also unlock new avenues for economic upliftment and job creation in the region. For Malda, this sweet recognition could be the icing on the cake.