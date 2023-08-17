Innovative teaching models from Delhi govt & MCD schools on display

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday inaugurated the two-day state-level Exhibition cum Competition of ‘Teaching-Learning Materials’ for pre-primary and primary classes at Thyagraj Stadium here.

The exhibition organised by SCERT Delhi saw participation from teachers of the Delhi government schools, MCD schools, and the Delhi Board of School Education. During the event, nearly 300 teachers from Delhi government schools and MCD schools exhibited a variety of innovative teaching and learning models aimed at enhancing foundational skills in the early years.

Addressing the principals and teachers who participated in the exhibition, Atishi said, “Children in the foundational stage learn more when they engage multiple senses and actively use their hands. From simple toys for play to specific manipulatives for counting and numeracy, a variety of TLM is essential in this stage of learning.”

She congratulated the teachers for displaying exemplary models and added that the enthusiasm of participant teachers at the exhibition to create a conducive learning environment and a ‘joyous classroom’ for children is commendable.

The Delhi education minister said often, society gives more importance to higher education teachers, but it is primary and pre-primary school teachers who deserve greater applause as they lay the foundation for students’ learning capabilities.

“This exhibition today is an appreciation of the efforts of primary school teachers from all over Delhi, as they are nurturing the future of this country in their classrooms,” she said.

“If we look into the history of developed countries, we find that these countries invested in high-quality education for every child irrespective of their background and provided the best primary education to strengthen children’s foundational skills. Today, lakhs of children are studying in Delhi government schools and MCD schools; their future depends on the innovative efforts of teachers in classrooms. These children might be the ones who become another Kalpana Chawla, APJ Abdul Kalam, or Rabindranath Tagore in the future,” Atishi added.

She said it is a significant responsibility on the shoulders of primary school teachers to incorporate innovative pedagogy in their classrooms to enhance children’s foundational skills and create joyous classrooms.

“We need to establish more engaging classrooms that can attract children to learn and thrive. I hope that teachers visiting the exhibition in these two days will gather numerous ideas for their students and implement them in their classrooms,” she said.

Echoing the sentiments of the Delhi Education Minister, Dr Oberoi said, “The innovative models displayed by the teachers at this exhibition are exemplary demonstrations of their dedication to our children. These models illustrate how various modes such as audio, visuals, and audio-visuals can be integrated to engage children in classrooms. This will not only improve student attendance but will also enhance the retention power of their brain. Their foundational skills will be strengthened. Such innovative teaching and learning methods are already being employed by Delhi government schools, and now it’s time for our MCD schools to embrace them.”

She said the process of transforming MCD schools commenced with the IIM training of the principals, and now teachers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in creating an optimal learning environment in schools. Teachers from both Delhi government schools and MCD schools will collaborate to enhance the foundational skills of children in Delhi, she said.