Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as two loaded trailers collide on Munirka Flyover

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday morning, saying that traffic will be affected on the Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantonment due to an accident involving Police issues advisory as two loaded trailers collide on Munirka Flyover on the Munirka Flyover.

“Traffic Alert Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident of two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on ‘X’.

Visuals shared by the Delhi Traffic Police showed two trailers stranded on the flyover as one of them hit the rear end of the other trailer.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory saying that certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulation and diversion in view of Muharram Tazia procession on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Traffic Advisory In view of Muharram Tazia procession on 16.07.2024 & 17.07.2024, certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on ‘X’.

Earlier last week, one person was injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying 15 passengers overturned on Ring Road in the National Capital after hitting the divider, Delhi police said.

The road accident took place around 3:40 am when the DTC bus was on its way to Rajouri Garden.

Advertisement