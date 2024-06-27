IIT K launches tech for detection of Mastitis in bovines, signs MoU to facilitate its widespread adoption

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has launched a breakthrough technology in animal health aimed at revolutionising Mastitis detection in dairy cattle.

The innovative technology titled ‘ Lateral Flow Immunoassay Strip and Method for Detection of Mastitis in Bovines’, is developed by Prof Siddhartha Panda from the Department of Chemical Engineering and National Centre for Flexible Electronics (NCFlexE), IIT Kanpur; and Dr Satyendra Kumar, Senior Project Scientist, SCDT at NCFlexE, IITK.

To facilitate its widespread adoption, IIT Kanpur has signed a technology transfer MoU with Prompt Equipments Pvt Ltd, a leading dairy technology company operating across more than 70,000 villages nationwide.

Bovine mastitis is recognised as a primary cause of economic losses in dairy industries, resulting from reduced milk yield and poor milk quality. This disease entails an inflammatory response in the udder tissue of the mammary gland, triggered by physical trauma or microbial infections.

Hence, a technology has been developed to detect Staphylococcus aureus (a bacterium) which is a key contributor to mastitis, and the associated enterotoxins, using a novel polyclonal antibody and novel designs in the form of a strip test.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur , said, “IIT Kanpur is dedicated to creating practical technologies that benefit society at large, and I believe that our mastitis detection technology can address critical issues in the agricultural sector, improving the livelihood of farmers and the quality of dairy products. We are delighted to see our technology being adopted by a leading company like Prompt Equipments Pvt Ltd, which will ensure its widespread impact. I congratulate Prof Siddhartha Panda and the team involved in this revolutionary development.”