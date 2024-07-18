IIT Kharagpur, University of Leeds sign MoU

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Leeds (UoL), marking a significant step in fostering international academic and research collaboration. This MoU, focusing on the fields of civil engineering, transport studies, and biological sciences, aims to enhance academic and research cooperation through the joint supervision of PhD programmes.

The MoU was officially signed during the University of Leeds’ 25-year celebrations in Delhi on 28 June. This event also featured the signing of the joint external supervision agreement, a testament to the long-standing and fruitful relationship between IIT-KGP and UoL. This signing follows a visit by a 13-member delegation of IIT-KGP faculty to the University of Leeds from 4-6 June, setting the stage for this enhanced collaboration.

Prof Rabibrata Mukherjee, dean of international relations at IIT Kharagpur said, “Under the MoU, several activities have been carried out, including joint research projects, exchange of students and faculty members, joint guidance of student theses, etc.”

Prof Manuel Barcia, dean of global engagement at the University of Leeds, echoed this sentiment, noting, “We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with IIT Kharagpur. By integrating our research capabilities and academic expertise, we are paving the way for innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

The collaboration will initially focus on key themes such as clean energy for all, sustainable transport, resilient infrastructure, healthcare and well-being, chemicals and waste, and water and sanitation, addressing several sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

This partnership is poised to have a transformative impact on higher education and research in both India and the UK. By combining the strengths of these leading institutions, the collaboration aims to create an environment of innovation, creativity, and intellectual exchange. Students and researchers will benefit from diverse perspectives and cutting-edge resources, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements.

The MoU serves as an exemplary model of international cooperation, with the integration of knowledge and expertise from both institutions set to address global challenges and inspire similar initiatives worldwide. This strategic partnership aligns with the objectives of both IIT-KGP and UoL to promote multidisciplinary research and expand their global networks, promising groundbreaking findings and a lasting societal impact.