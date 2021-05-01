Here’s a unique and beautiful gift book for every day of the year, celebrating the astonishing art of Jim Kay paired with magical quotations from the original Harry Potter novels by J.K. Rowling.

“Harry Potter e A Magical Year: The Illustrations of Jim May” (Bloomsbury) combines Kay’s stunning colour illustrations with his previously unseen pencil sketches and preparatory pieces, offering a unique and fascinating insight into his sketchbook – an unforgettable journey through the seasons at Hogwarts.

Each day features a favourite anniversary or meaningful memory from the Harry Potter novels with 366 short quotations e one for every day of the year, including the leap year. All of the seven stories are represented in the book, from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” through to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”.

All around, Kay’s scenic artwork and decorative painter’s marks bring that moment to life in breathtaking detail. His unique interpretation is both captivating and transporting – picture frozen icicles glinting on the snowy towers of Hogwarts, the dancing eyes of Professor Albus Dumbledore, or the infectious hustle and bustle of Diagon Alley. Inside, a selection of the illustrator’s most iconic images are complemented by previously unseen character studies, pencil drawings and preparatory pieces from the Jim Kay archive.

Jim Kay won the Kate Greenaway Medal in 2012 for his illustrations in “A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness. He studied illustration at the University of Westminster, and worked in the Library & Archives of Tate Britain and then as an assistant curator of botanical illustrations at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew before returning to producing art full-time.