Gary Oldman calls his Sirius Black character in Harry Potter “mediocre”

In a recent candid revelation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, esteemed actor Gary Oldman, renowned for his roles in cinematic gems like “The Dark Knight” and “Darkest Hour,” didn’t hold back when assessing his own performance as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film series. The 65-year-old Oscar winner, currently basking in the success of the third season of his Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses, expressed a degree of dissatisfaction with his portrayal of the beloved character.

Rather than donning the rose-tinted glasses often associated with nostalgic reflections on past projects, Oldman adopted a refreshingly critical stance on his role in the wizarding world. Labeling his performance as “mediocre,” the actor hinted at a sense of artistic self-examination that transcends his wizarding days.

During the podcast, Oldman delved into the nuances of his creative process, confessing, “I think my work is mediocre in it.” The actor went on to reveal that he envisions a different approach to the iconic character if given the chance to rewrite his own cinematic history. Speculating on the impact of having read J.K. Rowling’s original books before stepping into Sirius Black’s shoes, Oldman acknowledged the influence it had on his late co-star, Alan Rickman, who portrayed Severus Snape.

Advertisement

“Maybe if I had read the books like Alan, if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what’s coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently,” mused Gary Oldman during the podcast, adding a layer of contemplation to his reflections.

Having first graced the wizarding world in 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Oldman reprised the role in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and made a cameo appearance in the franchise’s grand finale, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

The actor’s commitment to self-improvement in his craft was evident as he elucidated, “It’s like anything, if I sat and watched myself in something and said, ‘My god, I’m amazing,’ that would be a very sad day.” Oldman’s humility and dedication to artistic growth shine through, reinforcing the timeless adage that every performance serves as a stepping stone toward creating something even more extraordinary in the future.