Mrunal Thakur meets Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe in NYC

In a charming encounter in the bustling streets of New York City, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her stellar performances in the Telugu film industry, had an enchanting fangirl moment with none other than the renowned wizard of the cinematic world, Daniel Radcliffe, famously known as Harry Potter.

The Indian actress was in the vibrant metropolis to promote her latest Telugu venture, “Hi Nanna,” a film that has been garnering attention and accolades, co-starring the talented Nani. Amidst her promotional activities, the die-hard Potterhead within Mrunal found an unexpected opportunity to express her admiration for the iconic Daniel Radcliffe.

Taking to her social media handles, particularly Instagram Stories, Mrunal graciously shared glimpses of this magical encounter. In a video capturing the enchanting moment, Daniel Radcliffe could be seen graciously interacting with fans, taking pictures, and spreading joy amongst the crowd. Seizing the moment, Mrunal and her sister Lochan couldn’t contain their excitement as they fervently exclaimed, “Daniel, we love you Daniel!” To this, the affable Harry Potter actor reciprocated with a warm “Thank you!”

Not missing the chance to immortalize this special moment, Mrunal captured a delightful selfie with Daniel Radcliffe. Through her lens, the two beamed with infectious smiles, capturing the essence of a spontaneous and heartfelt meeting between a Bollywood star and a Hollywood legend. Despite the ongoing global health situation, the duo posed for the snapshot with Daniel donning a mask, showcasing a perfect blend of excitement and responsible conduct.

Mrunal Thakur, riding on the crest of success with her 2022 Telugu debut, “Sita Ramam,” and the recently released “Hi Nanna,” has been making waves in the industry. The latter, featuring a stellar cast including Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, and Angad Bedi, witnessed a special appearance by the talented Shruti Haasan, adding to the film’s allure.

This unexpected rendezvous between Mrunal Thakur and Daniel Radcliffe not only delighted fans but also showcased the universal appeal of cinema, transcending borders and genres. As the images and videos circulate on social media, the enchantment of this cross-cultural meeting continues to resonate, adding a touch of magic to the already bewitching streets of New York City.