Dr Sarkar demands audit of NEET-UG results

With the protest surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) growing louder, eminent city doctor Kunal Sarkar demanded an audit of the results declared this year.

The NEET results were declared on 4 June and as many as 67 students obtained full marks, 720, which is said to be unprecedented in the history of the National Testing Agency. With six aspirants from the same centre figuring in the list, it raised suspicions about irregularities. Scores of students have been protesting in various parts of the country since then seeking a probe into alleged irregularities.

Dr Sarkar was speaking during a press conference highlighting the plight of the NEET aspirants. He demanded that a thorough audit of the entire current year result process be conducted to find out the alleged anomalies in the system. According to Dr Sarkar, this could be one of the ways to help in solving the problem of about 23 lakh aspirants, who are staring at their uncertain future. “To solve the problems, we need to know them first. To know the issues, a thorough investigation or audit needs to be done, in a time-bound manner while keeping the counselling and admission process on hold,” claimed Dr Sarkar. According to the noted cardiothoracic surgeon, relevant steps need to be taken to solve the problem based on the findings.

Reiterating the time consuming process involved in the legal path, Mr Sarkar also demanded that the help be provided to the aspirants in West Bengal by the state government to follow the legal path.

Echoing the concerns of Dr Sarkar, doctor Arkadeep Biswas demanded fair investigation into the matter so that only eligible and deserving candidates achieve success in the medical field.