NTA to only conduct entrance exams for higher edu institutions: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced that the National Testing Agency will only conduct entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment examinations.

Speaking inside the Parliament, he said the government is looking at computer adaptive test and tech-driven entrance exams in near future.

“Talks are also on with the health ministry on whether to conduct NEET-UG in pen-paper mode or online. Further, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be restructured in 2025, and 10 new posts are being created,” he said.

The minister, however, clarified that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will continue to be conducted once a year.

The education ministry formed a high level panel earlier this year following alleged leak of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question papers, leading to a series of cancellations of other exams.

The restructuring is based on recommendations from this panel headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan. The panel, constituted on June 22 this year, held around 30 meetings and proposed 101 recommendations to ensure smooth and fair conduct of exams.

In July, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition demanding cancellation and re-test of NEET UG 2024 exam. It said there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question paper and other malpractices.

