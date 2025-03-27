Delhi Govt inks MoU to give free NEET& CUET coaching

In a significant step toward empowering students from Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, to provide free coaching for NEET and CUET (UG) 2025.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Gupta said, “This MoU has been signed to provide exclusive 30-day free online coaching for students of the Directorate of Education (DoE) to prepare for NEET-2025 and CUET (UG)-2025, paving the way for their admission into medical colleges and central universities.”

This initiative will benefit 1,63,000 students from Delhi government schools, ensuring that the maximum number of them qualify for these prestigious entrance exams, she said.

Sood said that as part of this effort, the Delhi Government has signed an MoU with BIG, which is a part of NSDC, to offer a 30-day free online crash course—totalling 180 hours, with six hours of coaching each day—for NEET 2025 and CUET (UG) 2025 aspirants.

The education minister further said that the Delhi government under CM Gupta’s leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to securing a bright future for students, encouraging maximum participation.

He said that this pro bono initiative will equip students with the necessary guidance to excel in these crucial exams, significantly enhancing their chances of securing admission into top medical colleges and central universities.

Under this initiative, students will receive 6 hours of daily online coaching from April 2 to May 2, 2025, covering subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, General Aptitude, and English.

The programme includes PDF notes for structured revision, regular scheduled tests to track progress, and a dedicated doubt resolution mechanism to provide continuous support.

This initiative is a game-changer for students from underprivileged communities, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic aspirations.

The Minister assured that the government remains committed to strengthening educational opportunities and will continue to take steps to support students in their journey towards higher education and professional success.