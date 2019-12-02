Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Salman Khan making an entry onto the stage and greeting the audience. Thereafter he enters the house through Live TV. He also talks about the romantic videos made by Sidharth-Rashami and Vishal-Mahira earlier this week. After that, Salman asks Shehnaaz how she felt while directing the video. She then makes some complaints about the same thereby leaving everyone in splits. Thereafter, Paras also provides his own point of view. Paras and Vishal pull each other’s legs in front of Salman.

Salman shows the fully edited versions of the videos done by the housemates. Vishal and Mahira’s video is shown first and they are appreciated by everyone. After that, the second video of Sidharth-Rashami directed by Shehnaaz is shown to everyone. Salman says that the public has chosen Shehnaaz’s video post which she gives a funny speech in English. Salman applauds Sidharth and Rashmi for their on-screen chemistry. He then asks Shehnaaz and Sidharth to make yet another video as per the public’s demand.

Next, it’s time for the ‘Galatfaimi Ke Gubbare’ task. The housemates start getting rid of each other’s ‘galatfaimi’ by bursting balloons. In the midst of all this, Vishal and Sidharth get involved in a minor tiff. Rashami breaks down in front of Shefali and Arti later on. She talks to them about her video with Sidharth. Vishal asks her to take care of herself.

Salman invites on stage the star cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh – Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Salman reveals that Ananya had a Bigg Boss-themed cake on her 17th birthday four years ago. She reveals that she is obsessed with Bigg Boss. Salman asks some quick questions to them related to Bigg Boss. Thereafter, a glimpse from the house is shown where the three of them enter the house and meet the housemates. Shehnaaz is excited to see Kartik Aaryan and hugs him.

The housemates are given an interesting task by the guests in which a trio of housemates will be called and two amongst them have to decide one name who aptly suits the tag. The selected housemate has to dip his or her face in black paint. Post that, Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi take leave from the house.

Salman then gives the whisper challenge to them where they have to wear headphones and guess what the other person is saying. Thereafter, they take leave from the stage but not before making Salman groove on the song “Dheeme Dheeme.”

Salman enters the house once again through Mi TV and teases the bottom two nominees, Paras and Mahira. He gives yet another task to the housemates where one person has to stand nearby the swimming pool and has to get down step by step with every positive answer. The housemates play sportingly thereby leaving everyone in splits. Salman also pulls their legs from time to time hilariously. He then calls on stage Divya Khosla Kumar who gives a phenomenal performance on her latest hit “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.” Divya thanks Salman for allowing her to promote her video on Bigg Boss.

Divya and Salman also sing a few lines from the hit song. Thereafter, she takes leave from the stage. Salman then enters Bigg House through the Live TV again and talks to the housemates about the final task-eliminations. He announces that Paras has been evicted post which everyone is shocked. However, Salman says thereafter that both of them have been saved because of Devoleena’s exit.

Salman gives yet another task to the housemates in which they have to unanimously name that one person who is responsible for the show’s success. That person will also get saved from next week’s nominations. He then takes leave from the housemates post which they start talking about that one person who will be chosen by them. Rashami, Vishal, Himanshi, Shefali, Paras and Sidharth take Shehnaaz’s name. Asim, Arti and Bhau take Sidharth’s name. Mahira and Shehnaaz take Paras’ name. As a result, Shehnaaz is declared the ultimate winner. After that, Shehnaaz gives Himanshi a hug. Bigg Boss also congratulates her for the same.

Salman then shares a glimpse of how Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been preparing for their video. After that, an edited version of the video is finally shown with “Ishq Wala Love” playing in the background.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy. To get daily updates and more news about Bigg Boss 13, keep surfing thestatesman.com.