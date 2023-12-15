Workshop on fundamental literacy by WBBPE

Around 100 delegates are attending a five-day state level training workshop on fundamental literacy and numeracy for primary teachers at Salt Lake stadium. The workshop will come to an end tomorrow. The workshop is being attended by teachers from every district of the state, including representation from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The event is to train district resource persons (DRPs). The training is being organised by West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), under the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission of the department of school education. “The enthusiasm is high among the teachers. They are trying to extract as much experience from the event as much they can for better teaching,” WBBPE deputy secretary Partha Karmakar.

Teachers are learning about sports activities for which they are on the field early in the morning and as the day progresses they shift to indoors learning various teaching methods and processes. The evenings are set for cultural events, where the delegates can unwind after a hard days’ work.

