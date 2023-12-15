Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Workshop on fundamental literacy by WBBPE

Around 100 delegates are attending a five-day state level training workshop on fundamental literacy and numeracy for primary teachers at Salt Lake stadium.

Ashok Chatterjee | Kolkata | December 15, 2023 8:30 am

Workshop on fundamental literacy by WBBPE

Workshop on fundamental literacy by WBBPE

Around 100 delegates are attending a five-day state level training workshop on fundamental literacy and numeracy for primary teachers at Salt Lake stadium. The workshop will come to an end tomorrow. The workshop is being attended by teachers from every district of the state, including representation from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The event is to train district resource persons (DRPs). The training is being organised by West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), under the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission of the department of school education. “The enthusiasm is high among the teachers. They are trying to extract as much experience from the event as much they can for better teaching,” WBBPE deputy secretary Partha Karmakar.

Teachers are learning about sports activities for which they are on the field early in the morning and as the day progresses they shift to indoors learning various teaching methods and processes. The evenings are set for cultural events, where the delegates can unwind after a hard days’ work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

KMC mayor warns against resale of Banglar Bari homes

Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim sent a clear message on resale of houses provided by the state government under the Banglar Bari scheme claiming that selling of such properties to third parties is illegal and a punishable offence.

# Environment

City to get its own nature study park

PS Group, one of the city's real estate conglomerates, has collaborated with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model to develop a Nature Study Park on Loudon Street.