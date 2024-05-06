KMC plans a stadium at Tallah Park

If all goes as planned, the city could have a state-of-the-art sports stadium soon. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is exploring options of constructing a stadium at Tallah Park.

Despite spanning over a vast area of 144 wards, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation does not have a stadium of its own. The matter was brought to the fore by one of the councillors during the monthly House meeting today.

Councillor of Ward 48, Biswarup Dey pointed out that unlike many other municipal corporations, including Kalyani and Howrah, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation does not have a stadium of its own. As the civic body plays a crucial role in encouraging sports, the municipal corporation could also have a stadium of its own, underscored the Bowbazar councillor.

Mr Dey also recommended Talah Park for development of a stadium to encourage sports in the city. Responding to his proposal, the member-mayor-in-council of KMC for parks and gardens, Squares, Debasish Kumar informed that a similar proposal was received by the KMC earlier but stalled for some time due to the repair works of Tallah bridge. As the repair work has been completed now, the proposal could be considered but following the model code of conduct in place, the MMiC did not inform as to how and when the proposal will be fulfilled.

According to sources in the KMC, the civic body is exploring options of developing a stadium. For this, a state-of-the-art sports ground is also being considered.