With eye on monsoons, KMC seeks to disentangle problem of overhead wires

With the monsoons just a few weeks away and the anticipation of pre-monsoon rains soon, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is working on streamlining the chaotic mesh of overhead wires in various wards. The municipal corporation is learnt to have conducted joint inspections in some wards particularly those dotted with bustee areas and having a mesh of overhead electricity wires that pose a threat to life.

One such pocket of ward number 48 was recently inspected by the officials of the KMC and the electricity supplier. Notably, the issue of hanging wires posing a threat to life was raised in the recent House meeting at the KMC last week. Councillor of ward number 48, Biswarup Dey pointed out that the mesh of hanging wires, particularly in several bustee areas are in bad state and pose threat to life. The councillor recommended immediate steps of streamlining those wires with the joint initiatives of the CESC and the KMC.

Replying to the proposal, the member, mayor-in-council for lighting, Sandip Ranjan Bakshi informed that the KMC is working jointly with the CESC to remove the dangerous wires as soon as possible. After the monthly House, the issue of power cuts during the ongoing heat wave resulting in extreme distress faced by the citizens in various pockets was also raised by the councillors before the mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim. Some of the councillors also underlined the water scarcity issue following power cuts in their wards. Responding to the grievances, the mayor of KMC decided to write to the electricity supply giant in the city, CESC about the matter

Advertisement