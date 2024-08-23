Women police force to patrol 7 zones: ADPC top cop

Special police teams, comprising one section of women personnel have been formed to provide safety and security to women. These teams will be headed by the seven assistant commissioners of police (ACP) in Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) area, said Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhury.

Talking to The Statesman, Mr Choudhury said that seven additional teams of women officers and force have been formed under seven zonal ACPs of ADPC and they have started patrolling their respective areas more intensively to instil a sense of security in the minds of our fellow women citizens.

These teams have already been roaming in the private and state-owned hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, university, shopping malls, markets, bus stands and other places, where children and women visit mostly.

Each special women team will have eight to 10 cops and they will work in shifts. Already ADPC has formed an all-women force dedicated for woman safety named Shakti Vahini.

The Shakti Vahini has already been deployed and working in Asansol district and super speciality hospital. There are a number of state, central and privately-owned hospitals, under the ADPC jurisdiction.

Special helpline dedicated numbers have been announced by ADPC and the numbers of control room are printed in every important nook and corner of important places of West Burdwan district in case of any emergency.

Women officers are also interacting with the school, college-going girls and women in buses, auto-rickshaws and market places to give confidence and know their problems. Whatsapp numbers are also shared with them.

The CISF is already deployed to guard the coal mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and the steel plants of SAIL, IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) in Burnpur and DSP and ASP in Durgapur. Railway Special Protection Force (RPSF) guards the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the RPF the Asansol Division of Eastern Railways.

However, the state’s specially-trained police are in charge of the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal.