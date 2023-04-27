Why no prompt action: Mamata to state police

Worried about the Kaliaganj violence following alleged rape and then mysterious death of a teen, chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly pulled up the director general of police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya during an administrative review meeting held at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday.

Sources, who were present in the meeting, said that the chief minister was seen aggrieved with the incident and asked Mr Malaviya, saying, “Why didn’t police take prompt action to tackle the situation?’ “Why didn’t the police intelligence get advance information about the trouble in the area?

Police were inactive,” Miss Banerjee reportedly asked the state police chief in the meeting that was attended by her cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and IPS officers. While speaking to reporters after the review meeting Miss Banerjee said, “It’s an unfortunate incident.

The way the minor girl’s body was dragged out and carried by the police was not fair. Bodies should be shown more respect.” “I am shocked by her death. As per her WhatsApp details, she might have love affairs,” Miss Banerjee added.

She slammed the BJP for fuelling vandalism in Kaliaganj following the teenager’s death. “BJP has brought goons from Bihar to create violence like destroying government properties and assaulting police. An inquiry will be conducted to probe the incident.”

She threatened that police should attach properties of those who were involved in the violence in Kaliaganj. “I have asked the police to arrest people who are involved in the incident.

It was a planned move to create trouble like assaults on policewomen, setting fire on police stations. I won’t allow vandalism which happened in Delhi and Gujarat here in Bengal,” she said.