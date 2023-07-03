West Bengal: Lightning kills 4 in Bankura

Lightning claimed four lives in different parts of Gangajalghanti and Bishnupur PS areas of Bankura this evening. The deceased were identified as Chaina Lohar (60), Maya Lohar (44), Mahadeb De (55) and Chandan Bag (27).

Five women of Tarkabaid village in Gangajalghati had been to collect fallen wood from the jungle near their village where they were struck by lightning. Chaina and Maya were charred to death on the spot and the other three were rescued in a critical condition, the police said.

Mahadeb, a farmer was struck by lightning at his farmland at Rautora village in Bishnupur and he died instantly. At Layekbabdh in Bishnupur, Chandan was charred to death when a thunderbolt struck him on the road while he was cycling on his way back home, the police said.