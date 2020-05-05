In view of the Centre extending the lockdown till 17 May, state government today announced relaxations for various commercial and industrial operations in state.

However no relaxation of any kind will be permitted in the 516 containment zones of West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced extending the lockdown in the state till 17 May, in line with the national lockdown.

“The manner in which the Centre has asked for the reopening of shops may lead to dilution of the lockdown and we have informed this several times. But it is good for the economy. State government empathises the problems faced by the common people and we have always tried to strike a balance between life and livelihood,” said state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha.

State government has allowed intra-district bus services in green zones with 20 passengers per bus. The buses have to be sanitised and will have to ply within the respective districts, said Sinha. All standalone shops selling both essential and non essential items will be operational from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the state except the containment zones.

Shops in market complexes and shopping malls will remain closed. Sweetmeat shops, too, will remain open till 6 p.m. Tea stalls and pan shops will remain open but gatherings would not be allowed. Mining activities have been permitted with a reduced workforce.

Construction work in rural areas has been permitted and those in urban areas will be permitted if workers live within the place of construction. Private offices have been allowed to remain operational from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 25 per cent workforce.

“We believe work from home or online work are the best solutions in this present situation. Unless extremely important, it is better not to open,” said Sinha. Four wheelers are permitted with the driver and two passengers.

“People can go to office in their vehicles but will have to carry necessary epasses,” said Sinha. The details in connection to availing permission and epass will be available at the websites of state government and police.