A day after heavyweight TMC leader switched loyalty and joined BJP, speculations have started to surface about Anubrata Mondal following the suit next.

On being asked about the development, Dilip Ghosh, BJP state president in West Bengal, has said that TMC’s Birbhum president was not in contact with him, but “we’ll think about it” if he contacts someone else in the party.

“Many (from TMC) are in touch with us. More people will join BJP in the upcoming days. All of you will get to see everything,” Zee 24 Ghanta quoted Ghosh as saying on Sunday.

About Mondal in particular, Ghosh said, “I don’t know yet. He hasn’t tried to reach me yet. If he has made contact with someone else from our party, we’ll think about it.”

Interestingly, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee haf alleged last week that BJP was trying to poach senior TMC leaders like Subrata Bakshi and Anubrata Mondal.

“Keshto Mondal [the name by which Anubrata Mondal is popularly known] called me yesterday. Our secretary in Birbhum. Keshto said, ‘Didi someone called me from Delhi. He wanted to meet me.’ He said that he belongs to Mamata Banerjee’s party and won’t sit with anyone else,” said the West Bengal CM at a rally in Coochbehar during her tour to North Bengal.

Meanwhile, Ghosh’s remark has come a day after Adhikari brought end to the long-running speculations looming over his political career and took up the saffron flag from Amit Saha to a thunderous applaud from the huge crowd present at the Midnapore College Ground on Saturday.

Adhikari, the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal, took with him a total of more than 40 TMC leaders to the BJP.

Nine MLAs – six from TMC, one from CPIM, one from CPI and one from Congress – joined BJP on Saturday. One sitting and a former TMC MP also defected to the Hindutva camp.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal, welcomed Suvendu Adhikari and several others to the BJP. He said that senior party members are leaving Trinamool Congress because of corruption and growing discontent among the common people.

“Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection?” he said adding that the BJP would form the next government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly.