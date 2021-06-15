West Bengal government today extended the ongoing Covid related restrictions till 6 p.m on 30 June but announced some relaxations in the functioning of offices, restaurants and shopping malls, which are currently closed.

“We are giving some relaxations instead of going ahead with a complete closure so that trade and business do not suffer. We have vaccinated around two crore of the people of our state. Special attention is being given to the super spreaders. During elections our Covid positivity rate was 22 per cent which rose to 32 per cent on the last date of polls. The figure has now dipped to six per cent. So our state is much safer now,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a Press conference in Nabanna this afternoon.

The restrictions that were enforced till 15 June have now been extended for another 15 days. Public transport facilities and intra-state local trains, buses, metros and inland water transport facilities will continue to remain suspended but the regular staff special trains will continue to ply. Emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the restrictions.

All government offices would operate with 25 per cent strength. Similarly, the private and corporate offices have been allowed to remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 25 per cent staff strength. The employers would have to arrange for transportation of the employees and collect necessary e-passes from the Kolkata Police or respective district administration.

All production units, IT and ITES offices have been allowed to function with 50 per cent strength. Retail shops, bazaars, haats, vendors of vegetables, fruits, fish, groceries, milk, meat and egg will remain open from 7 to 11 a.m. instead of 7 to 10 am. All other kinds of shops will be allowed to remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restaurants, bars and hotels will be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 12 p.m. to 8 pm. Retail outlets in shopping complexes can function with 25 per cent workforce from 11 to 6 pm. However, only 30 per cent people would be allowed entry in the shopping complexes at a time. Tea gardens can function with 25 per cent of the total strength. Games and sports will be allowed at stadiums and sports clubs without spectators.

Indoor and outdoor shootings for television are permitted with 50 people per unit at a time. Beauty parlours, spas, swimming pools and gyms will continue to remain closed. Gatherings of a maximum of 50 will be allowed at marriage ceremonies and 30 at funerals. Banks will remain open from 10 to 2 pm. ATMs and petrol pumps will remain open. All outdoor activities to remain prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am.

The CM said food officials have been directed to ensure that people receive their allotted foodgrains and the ‘Duare Ration’ scheme would be started very soon. Exams:The evaluation process for Madhyamik and HS examinations would be announced by the respective boards within one or two days.