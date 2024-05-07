Voters should ask NJP candidate why Centre stopped MGNREGA money: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people to ask the BJP candidate that why didn’t the saffron party-led Centre clear the money meant for MGNREGA and Awas Plus schemes.

He was addressing a gathering at Mangalkot, under Bolpur Lok Sabha seat. Out of seven Assembly seats that constitute the Bolpur parliamentary seat, four are in Birbhum and three in East Midnapore. Asit Kumar Mal of Trinamul Congress won the seat in 2019 by 1.06 lakh votes.

The vote in the Lok Sabha seat will be held on 13 May. Reminding the people about the historical importance on 13 May, Mr Banerjee said, “It was on 13 May 2011, Mamata Banerjee put an end to 34 years of misrule of CPM. People have not forgotten the terror during the Left rule, unleashed by Durjodhan Sar, a local CPM leader. He had allegedly murdered Dilip Ghosh, a Trinamul Congress supporter in Bolpur,” he said.

Mr Banerjee said, “The voters should ask the BJP why Centre did not give Rs 1.67 lakh crore to Bengal. The money, meant for MGNREGA job card holders, was not paid and Mamata Banerjee cleared the dues. She has also assured that those enlisted under Awas Plus scheme will get their first installment to set up their houses by the end of this year and then the second installment will be paid. We keep our promises. We do not lie like the BJP,” he remarked.

He said, “In East Burdwan, 2.64 lakh job card holders have received their MGNREGA dues. Twelve lakh women have received Lakshmir Bhandar in this district while another 17.23 lakh girls have received Kanyashree scholarship. More than 48 lakh people have received ration under Khadya Sathi scheme,” he said.

He urged people to cast their vote while holding their heads high.” Cast your vote keeping in mind your rights. Always remember that BJP has deprived you deliberately and time has come when BJP should explain this.”

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has spoken volumes of lies and failed to publish a white paper to disclose how much money the Centre has given to Bengal since 2019 in Awas Plus scheme.”

He said the saffron party has miserably failed to control price-hike.” Prices of essential commodities, edible oil, gas, and kerosene have gone up. The condition of the poor has gone down. But the BJP is not bothered at all. They are busy spreading lies.”

Coming down heavily on Mr Modi, he said, “Modi is spreading communal venom. The BJP believes only in division. They say those who take fish are anti-nation. Who are they to decide our food habit, dress,” he asked cautioning people. “The BJP speaks about one nation, one election and through this they will take away the voting rights of people.”

He urged people to cast their vote in favour of Trinamul Congress to increase the margin of Asit Kumar Mal, party’s nominee from the seat.