VBU plaque issue: Guv too slams VC, asks him to rectify mistake

Rector of Visva-Bharati University and Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose has slammed the vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University (VBU), professor Bidyut Chakraborty in a letter today and warned him and directed to rectify his mistakes.

The vice-chancellor, professor Bidyut Chakraborty has been facing criticism for the missing name of Rabindranath Tagore from the UNESCO World Heritage site plaque installed by the varsity at the campus. This is the second letter sent by the governor to the VC of VBU on this issue.

The VC, after receiving the first letter, did not reportedly responded and instead launched a scathing attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter send to her few days ago in which the issues of Mohua Moitra, ration scam, education job scam and civic scam were mentioned.

“There has been efforts to erase the memory of Rabindranath Tagore. The guidelines of the VBU has been broken. This cannot be tolerated,” the Governor stated in his letter. In fact, this issue has united both the ruling TMC and the Opposition.

BJP general secretary and former Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra and Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari all lambasted the VC on this issue and urged him to include the name of Tagore in the plaques. TMCP leader Sudip Raha has issued an open letter to VC Chakraborty today and has alleged that the language and the content of the letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee on 29 October seemed to be like a political leader and not from a professor and vice-chancellor.

“I feel either you are trying to get an extension of your term and trying to portray yourself as a staunch critic of TMC and state government or you are trying to get a ticket from Bolpur in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls,” he alleged. In fact, the TMCP leader termed the VC as an ‘anmol ratna’ and urged to keep him in the museum.

The VC has also lodged an online complaint against TMC leaders at Santiniketan police station claiming that his life is under threat. No official comment was available today from the VC or the VBU on this issue today