UCO bank’s Project Parivartan

Ashwani Kumar, MD & CEO,UCO Bank launched “Project Parivartan”, a major transformation initiative in the existing digital banking facilities offered by the Bank.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented shift in the financial services industry, Project Parivartan is our strategic response to these changing times. We are committed for positioning UCO Bank as a digital-first institution. “Project Parivartan” is not just about technology—it’s about re-imagining the way we serve our customers and grow as an organization. This transformation will make UCO Bank more agile, customer-centric, and ready for the future.” said Ashwani Kumar.

Key points of Project Parivartan include close collaboration with Fintechs and technology providers, customer engagement through personalization, analytics-driven campaigns, and the enhancement of digital journeys for both asset as well as liability products. The project underscores the Bank’s commitment to embracing the future of Banking through cutting-edge digital solutions.

With the launch of Project Parivartan, Bank introduced several new end to end digital lending products.

Apart from above, InBank’s continuous endeavor to enhance customer experience Bank has also launched UPI Circle & UPI Lite Auto Top-Up in issuer mode along with several new enhancements to existing mobile banking & internet banking services.