Isro to train Memari school’s Class X students

Two students of a high school in Memari have been offered to undergo a special training programme by ISRO.

The Indian Space Research Organization has chosen Class X students of Memari Crystal Model School, Kushari Chakraborty and Saptak Ghosh for Yuvika (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) aiming to impart knowledge on space science, technology and applications to encourage them to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) career.

The students have been asked to report to Isro’ Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on 18 May where they are scheduled to undergo a fortnight long training. The school authorities said that out of 2 lakh aspirants from across the country, just 0.175 per cent have secured eligibility in the online examination.

