Maharashtra: 14 people killed after girder launching machine collapses in Thane

In an unfortunate mishap atleast 14 people died and three got injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane.

As per the information, the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway. Shahpur Police said, “14 people died and three injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane. The machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.”

More details are awaited.

