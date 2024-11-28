Two arrested for scrap iron theft

Two persons Sagar Akure and Mohamed Raja Khan were arrested after Durgapur Police seized around Rs 5 lakh worth iron scraps stolen from a closed iron and steel factory in Durgapur today morning.

The Bidhannagar police outpost under New Township police station has seized the scrap iron loaded by the thieves in a pickup van from a closed factory.

Near Muchipara, the Durgapur police intercepted the pickup van and after search operations seized the stolen scrap iron worth Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisement

Recently, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate had arrested Rintu Panja, husband of former TMC Councillor of Durgapur Municipal Corporation Priyanki Panja and also the local TMC leader and Arabinda Nandy, former councillor of Durgapur Municipal Corporation for stealing scrap iron from closed factories.

These two high profile arrests came after the chief minister directed Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate to act strictly against all illegal activities.

After the arrest of the two TMC leaders they were taken into police custody for further investigations.

Police are now probing if there is any inter-state scrap iron mafia racket involved in these cases.

Avisek Gupta, DCP (east) of ADPC said that two persons have been arrested by Bidhannagar police outpost on charges of stealing scrap iron from a closed factory.