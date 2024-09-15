Asansol man files FIR for cyber fraud worth Rs 1.35 cr

One of the biggest ever cyber fraud cases in the history of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has been registered by a former bank employee of about Rs 1.35 crore.

Dilip Kumar Mudi, a retired bank employee residing in Korapara of Ismile West, under the limits of Hirapur police station has registered an FIR at Cyber Crime police station in Asansol alleging that cyber criminals siphoned off Rs 1.35 crore from his bank accounts in phases.

A case (number 76/24) has been registered already under Sections 419/420/406/120 B of IPC and under Section 319 (2)/ 318 (4)/ 316 (2)/61 (2) of BNAS against unknown persons.

“I have received a phone call in 2023, in which the caller has been identified as a share and foreign currency expert from Chennai and promised to give him high returns through foreign currency exchanges. He also paid me Rs 5,25,175 initially and convinced me to invest more to earn a handsome return, and gained my confidence. But thereafter, in several tranches, I had paid him Rs 1.35 crore from my bank accounts, but suddenly he stopped responding. Now, I feel I have been cheated and it is a case of cyber fraud,” said Dilip Kumar Mudi.

This incident of cyber fraud has rocked the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

The ADPC cyber crime unit has been appealing to citizens not to attend unknown calls and no unknown caller should be entertained for over a stretch of 15 minutes, which may lead the cell phone to be hacked. The cyber crime cell has also claimed that the notorious ‘Jamtara cyber gang’ is changing its modus operandi very frequently and nobody should provide OTP to any unknown caller.