Highway heist case: Tenth person arrested

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one Raju Dutta, one of the alleged kingpins of the Rs 1.1 crore highway heist case from Jorbari area of Rupnarayanpur under Salanpur police station area in Durgapur.

So far, Durgapur police have arrested 10 persons in this case, including two ASIs and one constable. One of the arrested ASI, Ashim Chakraborty was posted in Durgapur police station.

The ADPC cops have raided several hideouts in Durgapur, Asansol, Ranchi, Tamluk and arrested 10 persons in this case so far.

Raju Dutta has been forwarded to Durgapur Court. He has been sent to six days police custody for further investigations by the court.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said that so far 10 persons have been arrested in this case and raids are still continuing. More people will be arrested soon, he added.

Police sources said that after committing the crime, Raju Dutta had driven the vehicle and had dropped the two main accused Prithviraj Chouhan alias Oswal and Ajay Das in Uttar Pradesh and returned.

Scanning CCTV footage on the highway toll plazas and in the locality, police came to know about Raju Dutta. Fingerprint and forensic experts have also collected samples from the two houses and the seized vehicle. The two houses have been sealed by Salanpur police.