Trinamul’s RS candidates file nominations

Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha candidates filed their nomination in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly this afternoon. The Rajya Sabha election will be held on 24 July and the last date for the submission of nomination is 13 July. Three new faces, Saket Gokhale, Samirul Islam and Prakash Chik Baraik filed their nomination along with the experienced ones, namely, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Derek O’ Brien and Dola Sen.

Mr Gokhale is one of the national spokespersons of Trinamul Congress. He is very active on social media. He was arrested twice for writing against the BJP on flimsy grounds. Mr Islam is a professor of chemistry at a private college in south Kolkata. He hails from Hason in Birbhum. He took a leading part in ‘No vote to BJP’ slogan in 2021. Mr Baraik is the president of Trinamul’s Alipurduar unit. The party has re-nominated Mr Ray, Derek O’ Brien and Miss Sen for the third consecutive time to the Rajya Sabha.

Trinamul dropped Sushmita Deb and Shanta Chettry. Miss Deb, who is the daughter of veteran Congress leader and Union minister late Santosh Mohan Deb joined the party in 2021. She was asked to organize Trinamul in Tripura along with Rajib Banerjee. Mr Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state minister for parliamentary affairs, deputy chief whip Tapas Roy and Aroop Biswas were present during the filing of nominations.

