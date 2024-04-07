Tribal people call for poll boycott in Purulia over lack of facilities

The tribal people of Mohangora village, under Poonacha Block in Purulia district have called for a poll boycott on the issues of drinking water, road, electricity etc. Throughout the village, the residents have put up posters calling for the poll boycott.

The incident has created a stir in political circles of Purulia, one of the most backward districts in the country. Deep Chattopadhyay, block development officer (BDO) of Pooncha block, said that he is also aware of this incident and said that very soon he will visit the village and convince the villagers to be part of the electoral process. “I have been told that they have a six-point demand and have called a poll boycott on those issues. The village has a majority of tribal people.

Our team has been directed to visit the village and note their demands and take steps,” he said. Janapriya Ghosh, district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that there has been no developmental work on the tribal-dominated village. “In last 12 years, after coming to power, the TMC government has not undertaken any basic developmental projects like street lighting, drinking water and pucca roads in the tribaldominated villages of Purulia.

That is why the tribals have called for a poll boycott,” he sided with the locals. Refuting his allegations, the saha sabhadhipati of Pooncha gram panchayat, Kripasindhu Banerjee said that the state government will look into all their issues and demands. “Since the past five years, there has been no work under the MPLAD programme . The local MP of the BJP has done nothing in the past five years. Our party leadership and panchayat members have visited the village and are trying to solve their problems,” he added. The villagers have demanded excavation of a pond, bathing ghat, installation of a tube well, construction of Jahar Than etc.