3 nabbed for getting Lakshmir Bhandar money illegally

In an investigation by Khanakul-2 block BDO Madhumita Ghosh, it has come to light that Lakshmir Bhandar amount of around 12 women beneficiaries instead of getting credited in the beneficiaries bank account, were getting credited in bank accounts of some male persons.

The BDO lodged a complaint against Srikant Das and 11 other male persons, who were illegally receiving the Lakshmir Bhandar amount in their bank accounts. Srikant Das worked as a data entry operator on a contract basis.

Srikant has now gone missing. The police arrested three persons and produced them in an Arambagh court.

Advertisement