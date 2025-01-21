train cancellations

The Eastern Railway has decided to cancel local EMU trains in Howrah Division from 23 to 26 January. The cancellation of local EMUs has been announced following the ongoing traffic and power block for launching of 66 metre span girder in connection with construction of bow string girder bridge with pile foundation for new two lane Benaras road over bridge including approaches between Howrah and Liluah stations of the Howrah Division.

According to the zonal railway office, 15 EMUs each are to remain cancelled between Bandel to Howrah and vice versa. Likewise, 11 local EMUs would not be operated from Seoraphuli to Howrah and the other way round. Apart from this, two local EMUs each from Belur Math to Howrah, Howrah to Belur Math and from Howrah to Shrirampur along with the 37202 Bandel-Howrah Matribhoomi Ladies Special would also remain cancelled during the period

