The IT cell of the Trinamul Congress has circulated documents, photos and a video clip in social media against Balurghat’s BJP MP, Sukanta Majumder, claiming that his family had been using the SPHH category of ration card, meant for the Below Poverty Line category

The MP has, however, denied the allegations that he had been using the BPL ration card, blaming the state government and its system for the “complex correction process.” According to him, he tried several times to change the category, but failed.

The TMC has also circulated digitally-designed posters against Mr Majumder. “The digital ration card being used by the MP is of the SPHH category, and it is meant for BPL people. The MP is depriving the poor people of their rights and using the BPL card. He is a university professor and his mother was also a teacher. His wife is also a teacher. How can they use the SPHH card?” the TMC IT cell said.

“The MP has misused his power and made the SPHH card in favour of his family. They have been using the card and collecting the food stuff every week for the last few years. As a professor, he is a taxpayer, and how can he enjoy the SPHH card? BJP leaders will now start saving face of the MP, but people of the district are well informed of the misuse of power and use of the BPL card by the MP,” working president of TMC, Debasish Majumdar, claimed.

Mr Majumder, on the other hand, said, “This card was mistakenly issued to us by the food controller department at the time of conversion of paper cards to digital cards. We had never applied for the SPHH card. My parents are ill for the last few years and they can’t move alone. I was in Malda, so couldn’t follow up the card correction process. We never drew any food for our family through the card. My parents have given the card to our homemakers. The category of our card came to my notice during the lockdown, and I immediately contacted the office of the Food Controller on 5 May, requesting them to change it. After that, the TMC has started dirty politics.”

“The CBI is investigating TMC leaders and its MPs, and now leaders of the party are criticising me and my family. It is unfortunate. I have all the documents and will answer the people of South Dinajpur if they have any queries ,” the MP added.