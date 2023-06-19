TMC unable to field candidates in many seats in Purulia, banking on Independents

The Trinamul Congress has not been able to file nomination papers in a few seats in the panchayat elections in Purulia district due to lack of candidates. Since the 2018 three tier panchayat elections the ruling party has constantly weakened in Purulia district.

The BJP has emerged as a major force in the 2018 panchayat elections, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly polls. But since the 2021 assembly polls the BJP is slowly losing its popularity in the district. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has visited the district a number of times and urged voters to return to her party while she has announced several social projects of her government benefitting the local people. Due to factional feuds, the TMC has failed to field candidates in many seats in Purulia.

The party is now banking on the independent or rebel candidates to win those seats. In few seats the contest is between the CPM and the BJP in Purulia. In Bandawan, Joypur, Purulia number 2 block, in many seats the TMC has been unable to file nomination papers. Soumen Beltharia, a TMC leader of Purulia, said that many Independent candidates have contacted him seeking party symbols. In most of the seats in Purulia district the TMC has fielded greenhorn candidates.