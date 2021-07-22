Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Trinamul Congress this time observed the Martyrs’ Day with gusto in almost all Assembly segments today. Stages were erected on which giant screens beamed party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s powerful message which TMC supporters and workers could also see.

The MLAs were also present at their respective constituencies. Trinamul had also set up a relatively small stage at the usual venue at the crossing of CR Avenue and Bentinck Street and party’s state president Subrata Bakshi, general secretary Partha Chatterjee, all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and ministers Firad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were present.

It is learnt that Trinamul’s cycle rally at Agartala, Tripura were stopped by the state government. Mr Banerjee said, “We will not be cowed down by the authoritarian forces, we will fight with the last drop of blood to remove the duo from Delhi.”

It is learnt that the party is trying mass outreach programmes outside Bengal and to strengthen the bolster grassroot in different states. After Abhishek Banerjee became Trinamul’s all-India general secretary, he made it clear, “this time we will not only contest in other states for winning one or two Assembly seats but to strengthen our party in that very state or win the state as a whole.”

So TMC Gujarat wing is going to observe Martyrs’ Day at 36 different points across the state. Party sources reveal that giant screens had been put up in Lucknow, Varanasi, Azimgarh, Bareli and Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP and party’s chief whip in the Upper House was in Lucknow to attend the programme.

During her Assembly poll campaign, Miss Banerjee not only cautioned the people of Bengal against the possibility of BJP coming to power in the state but also against the BJP at the Centre and spoke about removing the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. On 21 July 1993, 13 Youth Congress activists led by Miss Banerjee were killed in police firing as they marched towards Writers’ Building demanding voter identity card be made mandatory for voting.