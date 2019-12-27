The Trinamool Congress started preparations for the ‘grand march’ to be led by party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri on 3 January.

Party leaders said they had sent the proposals for two alternative routes of the rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has already stayed the NPR exercise in West Bengal. It will be the first political march of Miss Banerjee in the town since she led a rally three years ago to mark the ‘Nandigram Diwas on 14 March’ ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress leaders said mainly the party activists and supporters of Siliguri sub-division and Jalpaiguri will take part in the programme.

“It is needless to say how many people will take part in the procession when it will be led by none other than Mamata Banerjee. Lakhs of people will take to the streets spontaneously under her leadership. We do not hire people from outside like BJP,” said Darjeeling district party president Ranjan Sarkar.

Sarkar said that they had sent the proposals of two alternative routes for the rally ~ Tinbati More-Hasmi Chawk via Burdwan Road (around 6 km) and Tinbati More-Darjeeling More (around 6km – 6.5 km).

Many party activists believe the move would be significant following the massive rally taken out by BJP in support of the CAA in the town on 24 December. Sarkar, however, said it wasn’t a counter rally. “The party leadership has decided to organise a march in Siliguri to oppose the divisive Hindutva agenda, attempts of polarisation on religious ground. We do not want to compare it with any political party,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party will hold a mass-sit-in in all the Assembly constituencies as part of the ongoing programmes against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC on 28 December.