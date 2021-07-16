Forensic experts today used laser beams to gauge the distance from where the .303 bullet was shot at the Trinamul Congress local area committee president in Mongalkote, killing him.

An SIT was formed to investigate the murder yesterday has booked two persons Sabul Sheikh and Shamu Sheikh after the officials gathered multiple leads indicating their involvement in the murder of Asim Das in an area between Siur and Mallikpur villages on 12 July evening.

The police claimed after preliminary investigations, adding that .303 calibre bullets used in Short Magazine Lee-Enfield rifles were found stuck between the ribs of the deceased.

“The local miscreants don’t use .303 cartridges as it’s costly and could only be used for SMLE rifles,” said the police.

The TMC alleged that BJP had plotted the murder. The arrests came within 24 hours of the party’s senior observer Anubrata Mondal’s visit to the victim’s house exposed TMC’s intraparty rivalry responsible behind the shootout.

Sabul was holding as the deceased’s deputy in the party before the last Assembly polls. His father Ajmeer Sheikh also said: “My son is a TMC activist for years.”

Shamu, meanwhile, was accused of assault on Das in 2017. Both, incidentally, were seen visiting the hospital after Das’s body was taken there. The five-member SIT picked up them from their residences at neighbouring Kotalghosh and Kalyanpur villages last night. The Katwa ACJM Court today granted seven days of police remand for the accused.

The police suspect, three persons more were involved in the murder. Dr Chitrakshar Sarkar, a forensic expert said: “We tried a reconstruction of the murder scene with the help of laser beam graphics.”

Monika Das, widow of the deceased also claimed that her husband was killed by his rivals in his party.