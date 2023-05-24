TMC launches theme song for Abhishek’s yatra

The song has lyrics: “Trinamule Nabo Joar, jitbo ami, jitbe tumi, unnoyan hobe sobar” (New wave in Trinamul, I will win, you will win, there will be development for all). Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress national general secretary tweeted: “With the launch of #TrinamoleNaboJowar campaign song, my heart is full with memories.

I look back at the journey and thank our people for trusting me. I eagerly await enriching experience as we proceed. The road ahead may be tough, but my resolve has never been stronger.”

The musical rendition of Trinamoole Naba Jowar also reiterates the promise of breaking the closed doors and asking people to select their own candidates. It also reassures the people of the ruling party’s commitment to hit the streets to fulfil demands of the people.

The song talks about further strengthening of electoral democracy, empowering people and prioritising their welfare. It may be mentioned that Mr Banerjee started his two month-long new campaign to build contacts with people from 25 April at Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

So far, he has covered 11 districts. More than 25 road shows have been held along with 40 plus special events and 80 plus mass gatherings spanning over thousands of kilometres.